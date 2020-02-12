Favorita is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Favorita measures 29.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.89 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Favorita has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Favorita also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Favorita has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Favorita has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Favorita accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Favorita has a hull NB of FB109.