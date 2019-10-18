Fayza is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Astilleros Nuevo Vulcano.

Design

Fayza measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Fayza has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Performance and Capabilities

Fayza has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Fayza is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Astilleros Nuevo Vulcano.

Design

Fayza measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Fayza has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Performance and Capabilities

Fayza has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fayza has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fayza accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.