FB 274 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

FB 274 measures 65.50 metres in length and has a beam of 10.90 feet.

FB 274 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Cassetta Design.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

FB 274 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

FB 274 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

FB 274 has a hull NB of FB 274.