FB 802 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

FB 802 measures 50.00 metres in length.

FB 802 has a composite hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

FB 802 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

FB 802 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

FB 802 has a hull NB of FB 802.