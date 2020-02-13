FB273 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

FB273 measures 70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3 feet and a beam of 10.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,425 tonnes.

FB273 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

FB273 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

FB273 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

FB273 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 21 crew members.

Other Specifications

FB273 has a hull NB of FB 273.