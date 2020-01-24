Feadship 701 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Feadship 701 measures 51 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Feadship 701 also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Feadship 701 has a top speed of 14.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Feadship 701 has a hull NB of 701.