Fei Seen
1961|
Sail Yacht
Fei Seen is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1961 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2003.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Fei Seen measures 30.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.72 metres and a beam of 7.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 126 tonnes.
Fei Seen has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Philip Rhodes.
Fei Seen also features naval architecture by Philip Rhodes.
Performance and Capabilities
Fei Seen has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Fei Seen has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres.
Accommodation
Fei Seen accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Fei Seen has a hull NB of 5600.