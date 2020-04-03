Fei Seen is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1961 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2003.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Fei Seen measures 30.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.72 metres and a beam of 7.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 126 tonnes.

Fei Seen has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Philip Rhodes.

Fei Seen also features naval architecture by Philip Rhodes.

Performance and Capabilities

Fei Seen has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Fei Seen has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Fei Seen accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fei Seen has a hull NB of 5600.