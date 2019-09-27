Felicity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2015.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Felicity measures 24.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.09 feet.

Felicity has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Felicity has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Felicity accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Felicity flies the flag of the USA.