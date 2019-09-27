Length 24.72m
Year 1999
Felicity
1999|
Motor Yacht
Felicity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2015.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Felicity measures 24.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.09 feet.
Felicity has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Felicity has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Felicity accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Felicity flies the flag of the USA.