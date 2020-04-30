Feligo V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Feligo V measures 33.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.49 metres.

Feligo V has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Feligo V also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Accommodation

Feligo V accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Feligo V has a hull NB of 685.