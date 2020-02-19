Fenestra is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Fenestra measures 67.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.80 feet.

Fenestra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Cassetta Design.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

Fenestra also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Accommodation

Fenestra accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.