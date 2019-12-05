Ferdy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Codecasa.

Ferdy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Codecasa.

Design

Ferdy measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Ferdy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Ferdy also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Ferdy has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ferdy has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ferdy accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ferdy has a hull NB of F.68.

Ferdy flies the flag of Italy.