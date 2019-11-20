Ferretti CL112 is a 34m luxury superyacht built in 2007 by Ferretti Yachts. She sleeps up to 6 six guests in 3 luxury cabins and has a top speed of 28 knots.

Ferretti CL112 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Ferretti CL112 measures 34 feet in length and has a beam of 7.08 feet.

Ferretti CL112 has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Ferretti CL112 has a top speed of 28.00 knots.

Ferretti CL112 has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ferretti CL112 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ferretti CL112 is MCA compliant

Ferretti CL112 is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of TBC.