FF1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

FF1 measures 36.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.18 feet.

FF1 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

FF1 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

FF1 has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

FF1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

FF1 measures 36.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.18 feet.

FF1 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

FF1 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

FF1 has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

FF1 has a fuel capacity of 42,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,700 litres.

Accommodation

FF1 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

FF1 has a hull NB of BC 127.