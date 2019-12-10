Fidelis is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Fidelis measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.73 metres and a beam of 11.52 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 497 tonnes.

Fidelis has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Fidelis also features naval architecture by Perini Navi and Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Fidelis has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots.

Fidelis has a fuel capacity of 53,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Fidelis is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2126.