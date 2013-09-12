Fidelitas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Jongert Yachts.

Fidelitas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Fidelitas measures 33.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Fidelitas has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Fidelitas also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Fidelitas has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Fidelitas has a fuel capacity of 16,700 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fidelitas accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fidelitas has a hull NB of 384.