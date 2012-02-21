Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 44.2m
Year 2004

Fighting Irish

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Fighting Irish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Fighting Irish measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.11 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 424 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Fighting Irish has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carr Design.

Her interior design is by Amy Halffman.

Fighting Irish also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Fighting Irish has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Fighting Irish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Fighting Irish measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.11 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 424 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Fighting Irish has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carr Design.

Her interior design is by Amy Halffman.

Fighting Irish also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Fighting Irish has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fighting Irish has a fuel capacity of 43,911 litres, and a water capacity of 9,464 litres.

Accommodation

Fighting Irish accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Fighting Irish has a hull NB of 21.

Fighting Irish is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.53m

crew:

-

draft:

2.11m
Other Westship yachts
Related News