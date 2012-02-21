Fighting Irish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Fighting Irish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Fighting Irish measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.11 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 424 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Fighting Irish has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carr Design.

Her interior design is by Amy Halffman.

Fighting Irish also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Fighting Irish has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fighting Irish has a fuel capacity of 43,911 litres, and a water capacity of 9,464 litres.

Accommodation

Fighting Irish accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Fighting Irish has a hull NB of 21.

Fighting Irish is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.