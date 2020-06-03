Fils de Grace is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven .

Fils de Grace is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven .

Design

Fils de Grace measures 54.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 669 tonnes.

Fils de Grace has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven.

Fils de Grace also features naval architecture by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven .

Performance and Capabilities

Fils de Grace has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fils de Grace has a fuel capacity of 112,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,410 litres.

Accommodation

Fils de Grace accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fils de Grace has a hull NB of 790.