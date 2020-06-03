Fils de Grace
1968|
Motor Yacht
Fils de Grace is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven .
Design
Fils de Grace measures 54.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 669 tonnes.
Fils de Grace has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven.
Fils de Grace also features naval architecture by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven .
Performance and Capabilities
Fils de Grace has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Fils de Grace has a fuel capacity of 112,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,410 litres.
Accommodation
Fils de Grace accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.
Other Specifications
Fils de Grace has a hull NB of 790.