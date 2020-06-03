Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 54.75m
Year 1968

Fils de Grace

1968

|

Motor Yacht

Fils de Grace is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven .

Design

Fils de Grace measures 54.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 669 tonnes.

Fils de Grace has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven.

Fils de Grace also features naval architecture by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven .

Performance and Capabilities

Fils de Grace has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Fils de Grace is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven .

Design

Fils de Grace measures 54.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 669 tonnes.

Fils de Grace has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven.

Fils de Grace also features naval architecture by E.J. Smit & Zoon’s Scheepswerven .

Performance and Capabilities

Fils de Grace has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fils de Grace has a fuel capacity of 112,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,410 litres.

Accommodation

Fils de Grace accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fils de Grace has a hull NB of 790.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

11Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.4m

crew:

14

draft:

3.2m
Featured Events