Length 31.42m
Year 1999

1999

Motor Yacht

Fine Print is a custom motor yacht launched by Burger Boat Company in 1999.

At a length of 31.1m Fine Print (ex. Lad) is instantly recognisable for her gleaming white hull and superstructure, distinctively shaped by Burger Boat's in-house naval architecture and exterior design team. 

As is characteristic of the Burger Boat style, Fine Print retains a timeless appeal in her simplistic aesthetic, featuring clean curved lines and a distinctive hull. 

Her interiors are elegant and cosy, with ample use of her volume to accommodate spaciously for her guests in the height of luxury.

Fine Print has a draft of 1.7m and a beam of 6.7m. Her fuel capacity is 34,400 litres and her water capacity is 5,000 litres.

Fine Print can reach top speeds of up to 21 knots, and a cruising speed of 18 knots. 

She was built and designed inside and out by Burger Boat Company. 

guests:

6
speed:

cabins:

beam:

6.7m

crew:

3

draft:

1.5m
