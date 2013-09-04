Finish Line is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Finish Line measures 36.58 metres in length and has a beam of 7.98 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 257 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Next.

Performance and Capabilities

Finish Line has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Finish Line accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.