Length 36.58m
Year 2013
Finish Line
2013|
Motor Yacht
Finish Line is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Trinity Yachts.
Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.
Design
Finish Line measures 36.58 metres in length and has a beam of 7.98 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 257 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.
Her interior design is by Yacht Next.
Performance and Capabilities
Finish Line has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Finish Line accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.