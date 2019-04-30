Fiorente is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Ferronavale in La Spezia, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Fiorente is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Ferronavale in La Spezia, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Fiorente measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Fiorente has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Peterlin Ltd..

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Fiorente also features naval architecture by Studio Peterlin Ltd..

Performance and Capabilities

Fiorente has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fiorente has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fiorente accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fiorente is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.