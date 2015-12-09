Fire and Ice is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Fire and Ice measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Fire and Ice has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Fire and Ice has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fire and Ice accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fire and Ice is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Fire and Ice flies the flag of British.