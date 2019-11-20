Firefly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Mulder Shipyard.

Design

Firefly measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Firefly has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Firefly also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Firefly has a top speed of 18.00 knots.

Firefly has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Firefly accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Firefly is a RINA LY2 class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.