Firefly is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Cornelis Jongkind in Zaandam, Netherlands.
Design
Firefly measures 35.20 feet in length and has a beam of 5.58 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 60 tonnes.
Firefly has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Firefly also features naval architecture by Hoek Design Naval Architects .
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Firefly has a fuel capacity of 800 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.
Other Specifications
Firefly flies the flag of the Netherlands.