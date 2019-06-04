Firefly is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Cornelis Jongkind in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Design

Firefly measures 35.20 feet in length and has a beam of 5.58 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 60 tonnes.

Firefly has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Firefly also features naval architecture by Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Firefly is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Cornelis Jongkind in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Design

Firefly measures 35.20 feet in length and has a beam of 5.58 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 60 tonnes.

Firefly has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Firefly also features naval architecture by Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Firefly has a fuel capacity of 800 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.

Other Specifications

Firefly flies the flag of the Netherlands.