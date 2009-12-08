Firenze Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by PR Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Firenze Star measures 29.35 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Firenze Star has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Firenze Star has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Firenze Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.