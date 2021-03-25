First Light is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Pacific Mariner, in the United States.

Design

First Light measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.57 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet. She has a deck material of composite.

First Light has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by William Garden.

First Light has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

First Light has a fuel capacity of 8,763 litres, and a water capacity of 1,495 litres.

Accommodation

First Light accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

First Light flies the flag of the USA.