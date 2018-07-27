Length 26.52m
Year 2006
Fitnautic
2006|
Motor Yacht
Fitnautic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.
Design
Fitnautic measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.03 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Fitnautic has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Liz Dalton Design.
Fitnautic also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Fitnautic has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Fitnautic accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.