Fitnautic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Fitnautic measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.03 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Fitnautic has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Liz Dalton Design.

Fitnautic also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Fitnautic has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Fitnautic accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.