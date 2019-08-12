Five Stars is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Five Stars measures 28.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.66 feet.

Five Stars has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Five Stars is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Chill Out.

Accommodation

Five Stars accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Five Stars flies the flag of Spain.