Length 28.05m
Year 2006

Five Stars

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Five Stars is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Five Stars measures 28.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.66 feet.

Five Stars has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Five Stars is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Chill Out.

Accommodation

Five Stars accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Five Stars flies the flag of Spain.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

6.66m

crew:

3

draft:

1.6m
