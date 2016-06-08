Five Ways is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by AB Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Five Ways is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by AB Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Five Ways measures 36.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 feet and a beam of 7.34 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 218 tonnes.

Five Ways has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Marco Arnaboldi.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Five Ways also features naval architecture by Marco Arnaboldi.

Model

Five Ways is a semi-custom AB 116 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 116 semi-custom model include: Musa, Diamond, Spectre , AB 166, AB 116.

Performance and Capabilities

Five Ways has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines and uses a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Five Ways has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Five Ways accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Five Ways has a hull NB of 165/116.

Five Ways is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.