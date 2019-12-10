Fivea is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Fivea measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.75 metres and a beam of 9.73 metres.

Fivea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Fivea also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Fivea has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Fivea has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fivea accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fivea is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2114.

Fivea is an ABS Malta cross A1 AMS Yachting Service + MCA class yacht.