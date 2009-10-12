Previously known to the world as Cakewalk, this 62.30 metre superyacht was launched by Feadship in 2000 with expert exterior design and naval architecture from De Voogt Naval Architecture. Renamed Faith after a refit project in 2005, her timeless, signature Feadship style features a classic raised bow, long sheer line, slanted wheelhouse and straight windows to create a sleek and well balanced superyacht.

Her renewed interior was created by the Andrew Winch design studio with updates by Liz Dalton, creating an entirely new lease of life on board in just 4 months. Faith can accommodate up to 12 guests in 7 spacious staterooms, as well as entertaining those on board in a beautiful atmosphere of sophisticated palettes, exotic materials and exquisite fabrics covering varied spaces providing everything an owner could require.

The refit saw a major enhancement focus on the exterior spaces, removing helideck to open space and bring friends and family together. The al-fresco dining space and lounging areas offer the ultimate superyacht lifestyle and lends her well to the charter market. With a staff of 17 enhancing the entire experience, looked after through proven layout accommodation to help the yacht crew make all experiences on board memorable.