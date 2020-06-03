Flatrock is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Aydos Yatçilik, in Turkey.

Design

Flatrock measures 28.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Flatrock has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Flatrock has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Flatrock accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Flatrock is a RINA 100A1.1 Y class yacht.