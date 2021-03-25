Fleurtje is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1960 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr in Amsterdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Fleurtje measures 57.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.88 metres and a beam of 8.56 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 336 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Fleurtje has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Robert Clark.

Her interior design is by Leila Kennedy.

Fleurtje also features naval architecture by Robert Clark.

Performance and Capabilities

Fleurtje has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Fleurtje is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1960 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr in Amsterdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Fleurtje measures 57.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.88 metres and a beam of 8.56 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 336 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Fleurtje has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Robert Clark.

Her interior design is by Leila Kennedy.

Fleurtje also features naval architecture by Robert Clark.

Performance and Capabilities

Fleurtje has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fleurtje has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 21,830 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fleurtje accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fleurtje has a hull NB of 2500.

Fleurtje is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Neterlands Antilles.