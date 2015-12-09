Florestan is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Florestan is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Florestan measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Florestan has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Florestan also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Florestan is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: In All Fairness, Leading Fearlessly, Angel, Honey Bear, Impulse, Donizetti, Luna Rossa, Buzz.

Performance and Capabilities

Florestan has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Florestan has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Florestan accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.