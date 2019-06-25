Flying Dagger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Flying Dagger measures 49.90 metres in length and has a beam of 8.90 feet.

Flying Dagger has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Team 4 Design.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.

Flying Dagger also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Flying Dagger has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Flying Dagger has a hull NB of FR036.