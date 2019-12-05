Flying Dagger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Codecasa.

Flying Dagger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Codecasa.

Design

Flying Dagger measures 34.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes.

Flying Dagger has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Flying Dagger also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Flying Dagger has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Flying Dagger has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Flying Dagger accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Flying Dagger has a hull NB of C.109.