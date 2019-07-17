Flying Dragon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Admiral Yachts in Marina Di Carrara, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Flying Dragon measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 8.60 feet.

Flying Dragon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Dobroserdov.

Flying Dragon also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Flying Dragon has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Flying Dragon accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Flying Dragon flies the flag of Marshall Islands.