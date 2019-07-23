Read online now
DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Length 136m
Year 2019

Flying Fox

2019

Motor Yacht

Flying Fox is the 136 metre flagship launch delivered jointly by Imperial and Lurssen in 2019.

Boasting an incredible exterior design from Monaco-based designer Espen Øino, enhanced by a lovely dove grey hull, FLYING FOX is immediately recognizable with her forward curves which highlight her general shape. Her exterior layout includes, among many others amenities, a 12-metre swimming pool which runs transversely on the Main deck, a premiere for a superyacht of this size and a new achievement unlocjed for the New Construction team at Imperial.

guests:

22
speed:

cabins:

11

beam:

22.5m

crew:

54

draft:

22.5m
Rank

#16

2020 Forecasted rank: #20
