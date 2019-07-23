Flying Fox is the 136 metre flagship launch delivered jointly by Imperial and Lurssen in 2019.

Boasting an incredible exterior design from Monaco-based designer Espen Øino, enhanced by a lovely dove grey hull, FLYING FOX is immediately recognizable with her forward curves which highlight her general shape. Her exterior layout includes, among many others amenities, a 12-metre swimming pool which runs transversely on the Main deck, a premiere for a superyacht of this size and a new achievement unlocjed for the New Construction team at Imperial.