Flying Tiger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Flying Tiger measures 35.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.44 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Flying Tiger has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Flying Tiger also features naval architecture by Pershing and Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Performance and Capabilities

Flying Tiger has a top speed of 41 knots. She is powered by a tripple waterjets propulsion system.

Flying Tiger has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 480 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Flying Tiger accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.