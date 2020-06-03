Marín Yachts, yacht division of the Spanish based shipyard Factoría Naval de Marín, builder of the M/Y “Follow me V”, S/Y “Elena” & S/Y “Germania Nova”, introduces a new elegant and stunning 50 m motoryacht.

With the aim to cover the gap on its M/Y range, they have teamed up with Arquinaval, which has been in charge of the exterior design and the general arrangement.



The result is a timeless design with the look and the slenderness of a larger yacht.



This steel/aluminium M/Y will be able to accommodate 12 guests and 11 crew, in an elaborated distribution of spaces that focuses in proper flows and spacious luxury spaces.