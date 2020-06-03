Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 6 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 50m
Year 2013

FNM 50m

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Marín Yachts, yacht division of the Spanish based shipyard Factoría Naval de Marín, builder of the M/Y “Follow me V”, S/Y “Elena” & S/Y “Germania Nova”, introduces a new elegant and stunning 50 m motoryacht.

With the aim to cover the gap on its M/Y range, they have teamed up with Arquinaval, which has been in charge of the exterior design and the general arrangement.

The result is a timeless design with the look and the slenderness of a larger yacht.

This steel/aluminium M/Y will be able to accommodate 12 guests and 11 crew, in an elaborated distribution of spaces that focuses in proper flows and spacious luxury spaces.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

9.6m

crew:

11

draft:

2.9m
Other Factoria Naval Marin yachts
Featured Events