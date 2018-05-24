Foam is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Admiral Yachts in Marina Di Carrara, Italy.

Foam is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Admiral Yachts in Marina Di Carrara, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Foam measures 35.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Foam has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Her interior design is by GMC Architecture.

Foam also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Foam has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Foam has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Foam accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Foam flies the flag of Marshall Islands.