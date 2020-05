Foftein of Rye is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1988 by Royal Huisman , in the Netherlands.

Design

Foftein of Rye measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Her interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Foftein of Rye also features naval architecture by Henry Scheel.

Other Specifications

Foftein of Rye has a hull NB of 350.