The M/Y Y104 is built by a “world selection” of top brands in the yachting world. The exterior design was created by Reymond Langton from London, one of the most famous designers in the yachting industry.

Follow Me V’s elegant, modern profile is the result of careful refinement of curvature and form to create a stylish, eye catching exterior. The blacked-out window bands and sweeping curves draw the eye from the bow, emphasising the length, and discreetly cloaking the generous interior volume.



The considered approach continues with the attention to detail that runs throughout the exterior deck spaces, including the expansive, full length Sun deck. The interior of this yacht was conceived by the Design Studio Spadolini as a "classic" yacht: an

interior decor that could last in time and be always "en-vogue".



The essence of the woods is Cherry tree for its warmness combined with cream lacquered panels and precious marbles. The covers for the furniture and curtains are of several different shades of light colours so that the richness of the general design and the furnishings is brought out and gives an overall feeling of "being at home".