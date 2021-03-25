Foners is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Izar.

Foners is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Izar.

Design

Foners measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Foners has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Her interior design is by Celeste Dell`Anna.

Foners also features naval architecture by Donald L. Blount & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Foners has a top speed of 70.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a 2 x steerable & 1 x fixed kamewa water jets propulsion system.

Foners has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Foners accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.