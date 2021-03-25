Foners
Motor Yacht
Foners is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Izar.
Design
Foners measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Foners has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.
Her interior design is by Celeste Dell`Anna.
Foners also features naval architecture by Donald L. Blount & Associates.
Performance and Capabilities
Foners has a top speed of 70.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a 2 x steerable & 1 x fixed kamewa water jets propulsion system
Foners has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Foners accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.