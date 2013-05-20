For Ever is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

For Ever measures 24.50 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 61 tonnes.

For Ever has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

For Ever has a top speed of 48.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots.

For Ever has a fuel capacity of 5,950 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

For Ever accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.