Force 10 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Baia Yachts in the United States, United States.

Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.

Design

Force 10 measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.2 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Model

Force 10 is a semi-custom Baia One Hundred model.

Other yachts based on this Baia One Hundred semi-custom model include: Fan One, Argonauts, Katara III, Mirage.

Performance and Capabilities

Force 10 has a top speed of 47.00 knots and a cruising speed of 42.00 knots.

Force 10 has a fuel capacity of 5,110 litres, and a water capacity of 1,361 litres.

Accommodation

Force 10 accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Force 10 has a white hull, whose NB is Fibreglass.

Force 10 flies the flag of the USA.