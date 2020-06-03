Force Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Royal Denship .

Design

Force Blue measures 63.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 metres and a beam of 11.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,325 tonnes.

Force Blue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Studio Laura Sessa.

Force Blue also features naval architecture by Ole Steen Knudsen.

Performance and Capabilities

Force Blue has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Force Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Royal Denship .

Design

Force Blue measures 63.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 metres and a beam of 11.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,325 tonnes.

Force Blue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Studio Laura Sessa.

Force Blue also features naval architecture by Ole Steen Knudsen.

Performance and Capabilities

Force Blue has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Force Blue has a fuel capacity of 150,000 litres, and a water capacity of 55,000 litres.

She also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Force Blue accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Force Blue has a hull NB of Hull 325.