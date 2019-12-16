Force India is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Force India measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes.

Force India has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Force India also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Force India has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Force India has a fuel capacity of 40,337 litres, and a water capacity of 3,997 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Force India accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Force India has a hull NB of 165/01.

Force India flies the flag of Malta.