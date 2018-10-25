Read online now
Length 24.4m
Year 1988

Force of Habit

1988

|

Motor Yacht

Force of Habit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Force of Habit measures 24.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Force of Habit has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Force of Habit has a top speed of 50.00 knots and a cruising speed of 42.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Force of Habit accommodates up to 3 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

3
speed:

50Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.7m

crew:

3

draft:

1.2m
