Forever My Agata
2002|
Motor Yacht
Forever My Agata is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine .
Design
Forever My Agata measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes.
Forever My Agata has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Forever My Agata also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Forever My Agata has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system
Forever My Agata has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 380 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Forever My Agata accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Forever My Agata has a hull NB of 108/08.