Forever My Agata is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine .

Design

Forever My Agata measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes.

Forever My Agata has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Forever My Agata also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Forever My Agata has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Forever My Agata has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 380 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Forever My Agata accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Forever My Agata has a hull NB of 108/08.