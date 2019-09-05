Forever One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Forever One measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 255 tonnes.

Forever One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Forever One also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Forever One has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Forever One has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Forever One accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Forever One is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 130/09.

Forever One is a Class Bureau Veritas, MCA Code of Practice, LY2 Short Range Yachts class yacht. She flies the flag of Canada.